Eku Energy commissions first UK BESS

Global energy storage specialist, Eku Energy, has announced the completion of commissioning of the Maldon battery energy storage system (BESS) located in Maldon, in the county of Essex, England. The Maldon BESS is Eku’s first UK project to reach commercial operation.

Strategically located on the outskirts of London, the Maldon BESS will provide flexibility to enable more renewable generation to connect to and increase the resilience of the UK electricity network.

“The Maldon BESS is Eku Energy’s first project to reach commercial operation in the UK, and we are excited to be delivering critical energy storage capability to the UK network,” said Daniel Burrows, CEO of Eku Energy.”Battery energy storage provides important firming capability to increase the grid’s renewable energy hosting capacity. Through our strong local presence in the UK and our global specialist expertise in energy storage, we are proud to be helping the UK deliver safe, secure and reliable green energy as we accelerate the energy transition.”

Constructed by Trina Storage and supported by leading independent connection provider (ICP), ESM Power Ltd, the Maldon BESS has a capacity of 40 MW/40 MWh capable of responding within 350 ms, suited to deliver ancillary and balancing services to support both the local and National Grid. The project has also secured a long-term capacity market contract. Traded by renowned energy trader EDF, Maldon BESS delivers both commercial benefits and grid services supporting the UK network.

UK Power Networks connected the battery to the local electricity network. Project Manager, Zhen Wang, added: “We play a key role in supporting the country’s transition to Net Zero by ensuring there is sufficient electrical network capacity for customers to connect low carbon technologies such as EVs or renewable generation. Utility batteries are a cornerstone of this strategy, and we were pleased to take part in progressing Eku Energy’s Maldon BESS project.”

