Trina Storage and Clarke Energy collaborate with Field on Welsh energy storage project

Trina Storage, a leading provider of integrated energy storage solutions, and Clarke Energy, a multinational sustainable energy solutions and EPC business, have completed the construction of a 40 MWh battery storage site in Newport, on behalf of renewable energy infrastructure company Field.

Field Newport is operational and offers dynamic frequency response to balance fluctuations in electricity demand, also enabling wholesale market arbitrage to reduce the price of energy during off-peak periods.

Clarke Energy was responsible for the full EPC, delivered on time and within budget, while Trina Storage acted as supplier and integrator. The battery solution, provided by Trina Storage, includes tier-1 battery racks, power conversion systems (PCS), and an advanced software and control system, seamlessly integrated for optimal performance and lifetime.

This is the third UK project Trina Storage has finalised in partnership with Field and follows on from a 20 MWh battery storage site that opened July 2024 in Gerrards Cross, on the outskirts of London. A fourth venture managed by the pair is expected to be commissioned before the end of the year. Once complete, the partnership will see a total of 180 MWh of storage capabilities delivered for the UK grid.

Gabriel Buccini, Head of Energy Storage at Trinasolar Europe, said: “Our collaboration with Field is driving the development of a more resilient national grid, with this latest site increasing the flexibility of energy supply in South Wales. The opportunity to utilise Clarke Energy’s considerable project management expertise was invaluable, proving crucial to delivering this project within the expected timeline. The facility’s opening underscores Trina Storage’s commitment to promoting innovative solutions that support the vital work of our partners and help move the UK towards a net-zero future.”

Ben Saward, VP for Procurement and Supply Chain at Field, added: “Pleased to partner once again with Trina Storage. Our sites, including Field Newport, play an important role in supplying the national grid – meeting demand during periods of peak output and storing cheaper, cleaner power when supplies are abundant. This, in turn, balances increasingly intermittent supplies across the grid to bolster energy security, bring down costs for customers and will help decarbonise the power sector by 2030.”

Adam Wray-Summerson, Technical Sales Director at Clarke Energy, commented: “We are proud to have been involved in delivery of the Field Newport BESS facility. As this site enters commercial operation, our client is actively helping to support the transition to a net-zero future while balancing renewable electricity generation and demand across the South Wales region.

“We thank our customer, Field, and all delivery partners, including Trina Storage, for the collaborative contracting approach that has been instrumental in the successful completion of this project.”

