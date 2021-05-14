Canadian Solar and Habitat Energy form strategic partnership

Canadian Solar Inc. has announced it has executed a strategic partnership and investment with Habitat Energy Limited, a UK-based power trading and asset optimisation company for battery storage assets that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The partnership will allow Canadian Solar to offer enhanced technology solutions for developers and owners of battery storage assets to capture additional revenue from trading optimisation, while improving grid stability and contributing to the global energy transition to a cleaner, smarter, and more efficient power grid.

Habitat Energy provides state-of-the-art optimisation services for grid-scale battery storage assets, which includes a trading platform with full route-to-market capabilities for wholesale and balancing markets. Habitat Energy's proprietary software, PowerIQ, combines algorithmic forecasting and AI to maximise asset performance and value. The software is supported by an experienced team of energy traders and has been delivering revenue performance from their UK portfolio.

The partnership will leverage Canadian Solar's global scale and reach to provide system solutions and assets with optimisation and dispatch services for the storage and solar solutions it provides globally. It also builds on the Habitat Energy platform's current global rollout and on their established presence in the UK and Australia.

Canadian Solar is currently one of the top providers of turnkey energy storage battery systems with vast experience in developing and executing renewable energy projects to offer highly bankable and competitive integrated energy storage solutions. The division is staffed by energy storage and renewable energy veterans who work closely with leading battery technology partners and project developers to provide innovative storage solutions. Canadian Solar also offers its energy storage customers long-term operation and maintenance services including battery capacity augmentation, warranty-wrapped energy capacity and performance guarantees as well as safe and reliable system operations.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar said, "The power grid of tomorrow is not only built by renewable energy and battery storage, but crucially driven by AI, big data, machine learning, cloud computing, and many more technologies. Habitat Energy is the proven leader in AI-enabled battery optimisation and dispatch services. We strongly share Habitat Energy's belief that making merchant battery storage investable at scale is a vital step towards delivering a low carbon future and the preservation of our habitat for generations to come. Through this partnership, we will continue to de-risk and improve returns for project owners and investors, while contributing to a smarter, more stable, cleaner, and more powerful global electric grid for global consumers."

Andrew Luers, Co-Founder and CEO of Habitat Energy commented, "We are very happy to announce this partnership with Canadian Solar. Storage-enabled renewables are critical to the energy transition and require continued innovation and collaboration across the entire value chain to achieve their full potential. We share Canadian Solar's mission to work toward a cleaner earth for future generations and look forward to working together on storage and solar plus storage projects around the world."

