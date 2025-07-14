Qair secures first planning approval UK BESS

Qair has received planning permission for a 49.9 MW standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

This milestone marks Qair’s first consented standalone BESS project in the UK, marking a significant step in establishing its presence in the country’s growing clean energy sector.

The newly approved project builds on Qair’s expanding UK footprint, following the successful consent of over 140 MW of solar capacity across the country in the past 18 months.

