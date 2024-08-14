Green light for Montrose energy storage project

Renewable energy company, RES, has welcomed Angus Council’s decision to con-sent its 49.9 MW Dunmill energy storage system, located on land adjacent to Bridge of Dun Substation, 5 km west of Montrose, Scotland.

The consented facility will play an important role in creating a more flexible system to help balance supply and demand on the grid network. It will do so by storing energy at times when generation exceeds demand and then release it back onto the network when demand exceeds generation.

The project was designed to enhance local biodiversity through measures such as a tree protection plan and the planting of native trees, resulting in a 12% biodiversity net gain in habitat units.

Peter Deeney, Development Project Manager for RES, said:?“Energy storage will be crucial in enabling the continued rollout of zero-carbon energy needed to replace electricity generation from fossil fuels. We welcome Angus Council’s positive decision, which allows Dunmill energy storage system to play its part in supporting the net-zero emissions targets in Scotland while ensuring the safe and reliable operation of the grid network.

“We’d like to thank the local residents and stakeholders for their feedback and support on this application. The collaborative design process resulted in a better proposal which will be able to deliver a range of benefits both economically and environmentally.”

As a British company with a proud history in Scotland, RES has a strong track record for working with the local supply chain around its projects and maximising inward investment. There are expected to be opportunities for local contractors and employees to get involved in the construction phase, which is expected to take around 12 months.

RES has been working in the battery energy storage market for a decade. RES has developed over 700 MW of energy storage projects across the UK and Ireland and currently manage over 600 MW of operational storage projects, including Broxburn BESS in West Lothian, with 24/7/365 monitoring provided from our control centre in Glasgow.?

