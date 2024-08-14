Sungrow delivers first BESS units in Europe

Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has announced the first delivery of the battery energy storage system (BESS), the PowerTitan 2.0 units, in Europe. A total of 66 units have arrived in the UK, marking a significant milestone in the Bramley 100 MW/330 MWh project by Penso Power and BW ESS. It is worth mentioning that the delivery comes less than a year after the signing of this landmark project agreement between Penso Power, BW ESS, and Sungrow.

The liquid cooled PowerTitan 2.0 is set to revolutionise the energy storage land-scape in Europe, offering unparalleled efficiency, reliability, and safety. The system seamlessly integrates the 2.5 MW power conversion system (PCS) and 5 MWh battery into a single 20 ft container and with its pioneering technology not only enhances efficiency and safety, but also significantly reduces both CAPEX and OPEX costs.

Sungrow’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities ensure a high production capacity, enabling the company to meet large scale project requirements effectively. This first delivery of PowerTitan 2.0 units in Europe underscores Sungrow's ability to provide swift and efficient solutions to its partners, reinforcing its position as a dependable supplier in the renewable energy sector. In addition to production capabilities, Sungrow prides itself on offering a high level of service with its dedicated team of experts ensuring that every project is executed flawlessly, maximising the performance of the project.

Sungrow’s commitment to retaining the utmost levels of quality and safety is evident in every aspect of the PowerTitan 2.0. Each unit undergoes rigorous testing and quality control measures, including state-of-the-art technologies, ensuring compliance with the highest international standards. This dedication to quality ensures that the Bramley project will benefit from reliable and safe energy storage solutions, supporting the UK's transition to a greener energy future.

James Li, Sungrow ESS Director for Europe, said: “At Sungrow, we are commit-ted to advancing the energy transition and fostering a sustainable future. The delivery of PowerTitan 2.0 units for the Bramley project is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance grid support and promote energy independence. We are proud to contribute to the UK's journey towards a more sustainable and resilient energy landscape.”

Recently it was announced that the energy storage company BW ESS, together with its partner Penso Power, has entered into a seven-year agreement with Shell Energy Europe Ltd for the planned 100 MW/330 MWh Bramley battery energy storage system (BESS) utilising the PowerTitan 2.0.

Sungrow’s energy storage system shipments in 2023 exceeded 10.5 GWh worldwide with the strong momentum of the innovative, liquid cooled PowerTitan ESS series. The recent addition of PowerTitan 2.0 offers an additional solution, showcasing Sungrow's dedication to innovating across various technologies.

