RES secures flagship UK battery storage operations and maintenance contract

RES has secured a major operations and maintenance (O&M) contract for the Staythorpe battery energy storage system (BESS) in Nottinghamshire, UK.

The contract was awarded by Elements Green, a leading European clean technology developer, marking a significant milestone in RES’ continued expansion in the battery storage market.

At 360 MW / 720 MWh, Staythorpe is set to become one of Europe’s largest grid scale battery storage assets once operational. The five-year O&M contract, due to commence in 2026, underlines RES’ growing reputation as the partner of choice for managing complex, high-capacity energy infrastructure.

This latest win builds on RES’ momentum in the energy storage sector and follows a series of recent O&M successes across Europe.

Manuel Sánchez, Global Head of O&M Services at RES, commented: “We’re proud to be supporting Elements Green on such a transformative project. This contract not only strengthens our presence in the UK, but also highlights the trust placed in our technical and operational expertise. Staythorpe is a strategically significant project and a strong vote of confidence in RES’ ability to deliver best-in-class performance on battery storage assets.”

The Staythorpe contract marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between RES and Elements Green, and paves the way for future collaboration across a growing pipeline of storage assets in Europe.

James Gates, Chief Investment Officer, at Elements Green, added: “We’re delighted to partner with RES on the Staythorpe project, which is set to be a cornerstone of the UK’s energy transition. As we scale our battery storage portfolio, having a trusted O&M partner with deep technical expertise and a strong track record is essential. RES stood out for its clear operational strategy, high-voltage capability, and commitment to long-term asset performance. We look forward to building a strong and strategic partnership together.”

