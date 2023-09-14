Guzman Energy Partners and National Renewable Solutions sign PPA

Guzman Energy and renewable developer National Renewable Solutions (NRS), have announced the execution of a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 140 MW Shallow Basket PV solar project to be paired with 50 MW of battery storage. The Rio Arriba County NM solar power generation and battery storage site is in the final stages of development and is expected to be operational in 2025.

NRS will build and operate the solar project, leasing the land from the Jicarilla Apache Nation. When completed, the project will be capable of supplying enough electricity to power approximately 38 000 homes in the region.

Guzman Energy will own 100% of the power and associated renewable attributes, including renewable energy credits (RECs), generated by Shallow Basket. In addition, Guzman Energy will operate and manage the battery storage system, including scheduling, charging, and discharging, of stored energy.

“The power purchase agreement for Shallow Basket Solar is an important addition to the ever-expanding Guzman power supply portfolio,” said Christopher A. Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of Guzman Energy. “Guzman wholesale customers in New Mexico and Colorado will benefit from this new source of affordable and renewable power.”

The power generated by Shallow Basket solar and stored in the battery will be part of Guzman Energy’s power supply portfolio serving current and future Guzman Energy wholesale customer power loads.

Patrick Pelstring, President and CEO of NRS said, “This project represents a cornerstone for NRS. We’re extremely pleased to be partnering with Guzman and look forward to working with them on this and other opportunities to come.”

NRS has an active development portfolio consisting of over 4 GW of renewable projects. The Shallow Basket project is the fourth renewable project the company has developed in New Mexico.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.