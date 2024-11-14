Prevalon Energy and Innergex sign two contracts for BESS in Chile

Prevalon Energy, a leading provider of advanced energy storage solutions, has announced the signing of two new contracts with Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. to deploy state-of-the-art battery energy storage systems (BESS) at the San Andrés and Salvador facilities in Chile’s Atacama region. These projects build on the success of previous joint ventures, including the 425 MWh BESS deployed at co-located sites in Chile. This marks the second collaboration between Prevalon and Innergex, reinforcing a strong partnership committed to driving innovation in energy storage and supporting Chile’s renewable energy transition.

The San Andrés facility will feature a five-hour battery storage system, delivering up to 210 MWh, while the Salvador facility will house a five-hour system with a capacity of 100 MWh. Both systems will be powered by Prevalon’s HD 511 liquid-cooled AC solution. These installations will utilise advanced lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology, power conversion systems (PCS) equipped with inverters and medium-voltage transformers, and Prevalon’s comprehensive US-made energy management system (EMS) with a SCADA interface. The EMS, certified to IEC 62443-5-1 Level Two cybersecurity standards, provides top-tier protection against cyber threats. The BESS technology also adheres to UL 1973, UL 9540, and NFPA 855-2023 safety standards.

With completion targeted for 2026, these projects will significantly enhance grid stability in the region and contribute to Chile’s decarbonisation efforts by increasing renewable energy integration and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

“We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Innergex and deliver two advanced energy storage systems to the San Andrés and Salvador sites,” said Tom Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon Energy. “These projects are pivotal in advancing energy storage technology, modernising energy infrastructure, ensuring grid reliability, and fostering a sustainable energy future. We are proud to support Chile’s energy transition with these innovative solutions.”

“These two new BESS projects with Prevalon Energy underscore our shared commitment to driving Chile’s energy transition forward, and we are excited to build on our successful history of collaboration,” added Michel Letellier, President and CEO of Innergex. “With these new battery storage systems, we are not only enhancing grid stability but also reinforcing our dedication to sustainable energy solutions that reduce reliance on fossil fuels. We are proud to be creating a stronger, more resilient energy future for Chile.”

