GEN-I and SUNOTEC join forces in BESS projects

GEN-I and SUNOTEC have entered a five-year partnership agreement to manage battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Under this agreement, GEN-I will oversee two large battery storage facilities that SUNOTEC in constructing in Bulgaria, as part of its investment plan – one with a capacity of 150 MW and a storage capacity of 379 MWh, and another with a capacity of 50 MW and a storage capacity of 126 MWh, both expected to be fully operational by the end of March 2026.

Under the signed agreements, GEN-I will serve as the exclusive asset optimiser and trading partner for both battery systems. GEN-I will oversee the charging and discharging of batteries, ensuring participation in wholesale intraday and day-ahead markets, as well as ancillary service mechanisms. GEN-I’s responsibilities include real-time dispatching, market optimisation, and revenue management, with full algorithmic support available 24/7. The collaboration is founded on a long-term revenue-sharing model that aligns the interests of both parties – SUNOTEC, as the asset owner, and GEN-I, as the optimisation partner – aiming to maximise market value while ensuring stable operation and full regulatory compliance.

Igor Koprivnikar, PhD, MBA, Member of the Management Board of GEN-I, d.o.o., commented: “This partnership marks a significant milestone for both GEN-I and SUNOTEC. Together, we are managing battery storage projects with a total capacity of approximately 200 MW. It is the first large scale co-operation of this kind for GEN-I and an important step in expanding our portfolio of energy storage assets under management as an asset optimiser. With our extensive expertise in energy trading across all European markets, optimisation, and ultra-short-term algorithmic trading, GEN-I helps batteries perform more intelligently – converting flexibility into real market value. As our portfolio rapidly expands, we are contributing to a more efficient, flexible, and sustainable energy system for the entire region.”

The partnership combines SUNOTEC’s leading engineering and construction expertise with GEN-I’s advanced capabilities in energy trading, market integration, flexibility, and optimisation. The collaboration harnesses synergies across the entire lifecycle of battery energy storage assets, from development and construction to operational management and market optimisation, maximising value for investors and fostering a resilient energy system in the South East European region.

Kaloyan Velichkov, Founder and CEO of SUNOTEC, added: “This agreement marks a significant milestone in SUNOTEC's long-term energy storage strategy. As we scale our investment portfolio and integrate BESS solutions into our core development, collaborating with experienced and forward-thinking partners like GEN-I is essential. We aim to establish a strong foundation for our IPP strategy while building resilient energy infrastructure across Europe.”

