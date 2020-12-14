Saft Urja brand launched in India

Saft is launching the Saft Urja brand as the new name for its products manufactured and sold from its subsidiary in India. Adding to its existing product portfolio, Saft India is further gearing up to introduce new products for maintenance-free industrial applications and off-grid solar applications, showing its commitment to sustainability through innovative approaches and reliable renewable energy.

To leverage on the ‘Make in India’ programme driven by the Indian Government, Saft India is extending the production capacity by 20% at its factory in Bangalore. The site follows the quality standards and procedures established across all Saft’s plants throughout the globe. Those standards provide high reliability and efficient operation for the Indian market.

Saft India is a trusted manufacturer of nickel technology battery systems for industrial power backup, utilities, oil and gas, railways and metro operators in India. Many of those batteries operate in difficult and demanding conditions, for example, at subzero temperatures in the Himalayas (Leh Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir), in hot climates of the Thar and Kutch deserts and in hot and humid conditions of the western and eastern coasts.

