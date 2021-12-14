INTILION becomes supplier for Enel

The storage manufacturer INTILION from Paderborn, Germany, has been listed as a supplier of its battery storage systems for Enel with immediate effect.

As a qualified partner of Enel's subsidiaries Enel X and Enel Green Power, INTILION will supply its storage systems for commercial and industrial projects with up to 10 MWh of capacity. “Being a qualified partner of a giant in the energy industry that is at the forefront of the energy and mobility transition worldwide is a big step towards internationalisation for us. We are looking forward to the first projects that we will realise together in Europe in the future,” says Karthik Sathyakumar, International Sales Manager for Energy Storage Systems at INTILION.

The storage company had to prove their technical competence and skills in the areas of occupational safety, compliance, quality assurance, and environmental management during an extensive qualification process in online audits. The next step is to concretise the co-operation, among other things INTILION wants to participate in tenders with Enel and implement the first projects together.

Enel is the largest European utility by market capitalisation, with headquarters in Rome and other locations in more than 30 countries worldwide. The company aims to reduce its carbon emissions to net zero by 2040. To achieve this goal, Enel plans, among other things, to equip around 30% of its renewable generation plants with storage systems by 2030. “We very much look forward to supporting Enel in their plans to become carbon free by 2040 through state-of-the-art battery storage systems,” explains Sathyakumar.

