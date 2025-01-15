Prevalon Energy awarded second BESS contract from Idaho Power

Prevalon Energy, a leading provider of innovative energy solutions, has secured a contract with Idaho Power for a second battery energy storage system (BESS) project, including a comprehensive long-term service agreement. The project will enhance grid resiliency as a net peak solution, helping the utility maintain reliable power during peak demand periods. The service agreement encompasses maintenance and remote monitoring.

The 200 MW, four-hour battery storage project, capable of delivering up to 800 MWh, supports Idaho Power’s plan to integrate over 5000 MW of renewable energy from wind and solar over the next two decades. Powered by the Prevalon HD 511 system, this solution offers industry-leading energy density with 5.11 MWh/20 ft ISO enclosure and a compact footprint. The HD511 is a liquid-cooled AC system that includes battery enclosures, inverters, medium voltage transformers, and a highly configurable, US-made energy management system (EMS). The EMS meets IEC 62443-5-1 Level Two cybersecurity standards and incorporates robust safety protocols. This project will play a crucial role in efficiently storing energy from in-termittent sources, ensuring reliable dispatch, and supporting Idaho Power’s goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2045. The project is scheduled for full operation by 2026.

“This continued collaboration reflects the dedication and expertise of our exceptional team at Prevalon,” said Prevalon President and CEO, Tom Cornell. “We are proud to be recognised as a trusted partner with extensive project experience in the dynamic field of battery energy storage. We value our partnership with Idaho Power and are excited to further support their long-term goals with our advanced integrated battery energy storage solutions, ensuring a stable and reliable energy grid for their customers.”

Battery energy storage is pivotal in advancing a cleaner, more sustainable energy future. Prevalon is committed to innovating battery energy storage products and services to store electrical energy, much of it from renewable sources such as wind and solar, so that it can be utilised later. This approach enables a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable electricity grid as it is designed to respond quickly to grid demand and supply changes.

