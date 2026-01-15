DLA Piper advises a club of lenders on Italian BESS project financing

Global law firm, DLA Piper, has advised a consortium of lenders comprising ABN AMRO, BayernLB, CIBC, Nord/LB, and Siemens Bank on a first-of-its-kind project financing of Aer Soléir’s flagship Rondissone 250 MW, 1 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS), located in the Italian province of Piedmont.

The Rondissone project, at 250 MW with a 4-hour duration, is one of the largest battery storage projects currently under construction in Italy. It is scheduled to commence commercial operations in 4Q27.

The project was awarded a 15-year capacity market contract with the Italian Government in 1Q25 auction and benefits from a fixed toll agreement with EGO Energy S.r.l., a direct subsidiary of Shell Italia Holding S.P.A.

A multidisciplinary team from DLA Piper's offices in the UK, Ireland, Italy, and the Netherlands worked on the transaction and was led by London-based Project Finance partner Nikhil Markanday. He was supported by partners Giovanni Ragnoni Bosco Lucarelli, Sean McGrenaghan, Gerard Kneppers, (all Finance), and Andrea Di Dio (Tax), Legal Director, Jennifer Jin, Lawyers, Camila Corradini, Paola Nardella, and Mariacarmela Timpone (all Finance), Senior Associates, Charlotte Eliades, Francesco Chericoni, and Umah Kathirgamathamby, Associates, Cormac O'Brien and Julio Zhou, Advocaats Seréyo Bekkink, Nina Kösters, and Trainee Solicitors, Abbie Bauckham and Seth Heward-Mills.

Nikhil Markanda, commented: “This transaction marks a significant milestone in the deployment of flexible energy infrastructure across Europe and we congratulate Aer Soléir and the lender group for bringing this project to financial close.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!