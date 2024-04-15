SSE Renewables’ first BESS project now operational

SSE’s first battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Salisbury in Wiltshire, England is now fully operational.

The 50MW / 100MWh BESS project, which could power over 80,000 homes* for two hours at times of peak demand, is the first operational battery site in SSE’s portfolio. The asset is now trading in Great Britain’s wholesale energy market following the completion last week of final energisation tests at the site. Battery storage plays a key role in unlocking the path to net zero because of its ability to hold and release energy when most needed.

The Member of Parliament for Salisbury, John Glen MP who also serves as Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, officially marked the asset reaching this milestone at a ceremony held today.

Construction of the 26-battery unit project began on a site next to the old Quidhampton Quarry at Salisbury in 2022 in conjunction with project partners, technology group Wärtsilä.

Now operational, the BESS asset is capable of storing up to 100 MWh of energy for flexible dispatch when needed to the National Grid. When called upon, the system can operate for up to two hours at a time at times of peak demand.

Salisbury BESS is now SSE Renewables’ flagship operational battery site and will make an important contribution to the delivery of SSE plc’s Net Zero Acceleration Programme, a fully funded five-year investment plan which will see SSE Renewables investing over £7 billion to 2027, or almost £4 million a day on average, to deliver the low carbon infrastructure that will support the transition to net zero, including new battery storage technology.

In addition to Salisbury, SSE Renewables is currently constructing a 150 MW battery project in Ferrybridge, West Yorkshire, which is due to complete in the first half of next year, and a 320 MW battery project in Monk Fryston, North Yorkshire, which will be able to deliver flexible energy at scale once completed in up to two years’ time.