Dominion Energy reaches milestone for first Jones Act-compliant WTIV

Dominion Energy has announced that Charybdis, the US’ first Jones Act-compliant offshore wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), was launched from land to water, marking a major milestone in the vessel's construction. To achieve this milestone, welding of the ship's hull and commissioning of the vessel's four legs and related jacking system were completed.

“Charybdis is vital not only to CVOW, but also to the growth of the offshore wind industry along the US East Coast and is key to the continued development of a domestic supply chain by providing a homegrown solution for the installation of offshore wind turbines,” said Bob Blue, Dominion Energy's Chair, President and CEO.

The 472-ft vessel is being constructed at the Brownsville, Texas, shipyard of global marine and offshore engineering group, Seatrium, using domestically-sourced steel. At peak construction, over 1200 workers were employed on this project. Once complete, the home port for the vessel will be in Hampton Roads, one of the nation's premier offshore wind installation harbours, and utilise an American crew.

“Seatrium's AmFELS shipyard has partnered with Dominion Energy in this ground-breaking project to supply the first US Jones Act-compliant WTIV, Charybdis, playing a critical role in the country's energy transition. The US-built vessel will not only contribute towards reliable, affordable and clean energy, but also benefit local communities in creating a significant local know-how and job opportunities, paving the way for future growth in the US offshore wind industry,” added Chris Ong, Seatrium's CEO.

The vessel's hull and infrastructure was fabricated with more than 14 000 t of domestic steel, with nearly 10 000 t sourced from Alabama, West Virginia, and North Carolina suppliers. The vessel is designed to handle turbine sizes of 12 MW or larger. The vessel launch marked a historical achievement as the world's largest completed lift totalling 23 000 t.

Also announced, the CVOW project received a final construction air permit from the Environmental Protection Agency. This is the 11th and final federal permit required to begin offshore construction. Offshore monopile installation begins in May.

