SSE Renewables announces construction of second utility scale battery storage system

SSE Renewables has taken a final investment decision to proceed with, and entered into contracts to deliver, its second battery energy storage system (BESS). The 150 MW project is located at the site of SSE’s former Ferrybridge coal-fired power station in West Yorkshire, England.

The investment is part of SSE’s £25 billion Net Zero Acceleration Programme and means construction will now commence later in May at the site.

For decades, the Ferrybridge coal-fired power station was a prominent feature of the West Yorkshire landscape, before being decommissioned by SSE in 2016. Now, SSE Renewables’ plans to build a new 150 MW battery storage project at Ferrybridge will provide flexible generation for Britain’s national grid and a new era for the site.

With a grid connection confirmed for June 2024, the project is expected to be fully operational by late 2024 and is being developed in conjunction with battery technology supplier, Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd, and construction partner, OCU Services Ltd.

It marks the next chapter for Ferrybridge as a vital location for the UK energy system, providing the flexible electricity storage the UK needs to fully utilise its growing renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power.

The news follows the recent announcement that SSE’s Solar and Battery team is becoming part of SSE Renewables to progress the development of its near 2 GW pipeline of battery and solar projects in the UK and Ireland. This development will also support SSE Renewables with its plans to expand into Europe to pursue new development opportunities.

This will be SSE Renewables’ second battery storage project in delivery. The business has a 50 MW BESS site already under construction in Salisbury, Wiltshire, due to be completed later in 2023.

Richard Cave-Bigley, Director (Solar and Battery) at SSE Renewables, said: “Reaching FID for our Ferrybridge battery storage project is another exciting land-mark for us. Located next to the former Ferrybridge coal power station, this important new project demonstrates clearly the transition to net zero while supporting new green jobs.

“SSE Renewables has almost 2 GW of battery and solar projects currently in development or under construction. These technologies are key to helping SSE deliver on its £25 billion Net Zero Acceleration Programme to provide the green energy we need to decarbonise.

“By building out more battery storage, we can get more renewable power onto the Grid. That’s because batteries store power in times of surplus generation and release it when it’s needed the most – helping us bring flexibility and balance to the Grid.”

Lewis Li, President of Sungrow Europe, added: "Sungrow is proud to supply our liquid cooled energy storage system, the PowerTitan, to this landmark project. We are excited for what is to come with our partnership with SSE Renewables as we work towards maximising the profitability for the project with cutting-edge products and services.”

Vince Bowler, Managing Director of OCU Services, commented: “We are immensely proud to be supporting our valued customer in the safe and successful de-livery of this low carbon technology, that will be critical in meeting the UK’s peak demand and flexibility power requirements associated with energy storage systems.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.