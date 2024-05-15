Stonepeak creates Japanese BESS platform with CHC

Stonepeak, an alternative investment firm specialising in infrastructure and real assets, and CHC, a leading battery energy storage system (BESS) project development and electricity data management company headquartered in Singapore, has announced the creation of a platform focused on the development, construction, and operation of energy storage projects in Japan.

Leveraging Stonepeak's investment experience in Japan’s renewable sector and CHC's technical expertise, the platform will focus on developing, constructing, and operating BESS projects to accelerate Japan's power industry decarbonisation. The Stonepeak / CHC platform was recently awarded a 20-year fixed revenue capacity market contract for four BESS projects as part of the Japanese government’s inaugural Long-term Decarbonisation Auction. The platform will initially target 1GW of BESS projects in Japan over the next five years, and seek to build and grow a long-term business in Japan to facilitate Japan's carbon neutrality goal, while supporting grid stability and reliability.

“As Japan accelerates the development of renewable energy projects to meet its decarbonisation goals, energy storage will have a crucial role to play in enhancing the reliability of the Japanese grid,” said Ryan Chua, Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak. “This increasing need for dependable BESS capacity, which has the long-term support of the Japanese government, is the basis for our decision to pursue this partnership with CHC, which we believe will be a strong fit for our global renewables strategy. We look forward to combining our expertise in renewables and platform creation with CHC’s extensive local network, relationships, and differentiated supply chain to develop this platform.”

“We are excited to partner with Stonepeak, the world’s largest independent infrastructure investor with a strong track-record of supporting successful renewable energy platforms, as CHC continues to build and scale our BESS business,” added Jay Guo, CEO of CHC. “CHC is committed to Japan’s energy transition, reliable power grids and advancing sustainable solutions. Our partnership with Stonepeak marks a significant step towards delivering more reliable and efficient renewable energy that will benefit communities and industries across Japan.”

Ashurst served as legal counsel to Stonepeak. White & Case LLP served as legal counsel to CHC. Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to the platform.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.