Revera Energy reaches final investment decision for 400 MW battery storage project

Revera Energy, a Carlyle-backed developer, owner, and operator of energy infrastructure assets, has reached a final investment decision (FID) for its 400 MW/800 MWh Hunterston battery storage project in North Ayrshire, marking a major milestone in the company’s growing Scottish battery storage portfolio.

The announcement follows Revera’s recent financial close and notice to proceed for the 200 MW/400 MWh Windyhill battery storage project in Glasgow, where construction is currently underway. Revera expects construction of the Hunterston project to commence in 3Q26. Revera is also continuing to advance the 400 MW/800 MWh Kincardine battery storage project in Fife, with construction anticipated to begin in 1Q27.

Together, Windyhill, Hunterston, and Kincardine represent over £500 million of investment across Scotland and form one of the country’s largest battery storage portfolios, with a combined capacity of 1 GW/2 GWh. The projects are expected to support approximately 550 direct construction jobs and 45 long-term operational roles, bringing significant economic investment to North Ayrshire, Glasgow, and Fife.

Daniel Kim, CEO of Revera Energy, highlighted: “Hunterston’s FID represents an important milestone for Revera and reflects the progress we are making across our Scottish portfolio. Together, these three projects represent more than £500 million of investment in Scotland and will play an important role in strengthening the electricity network for homes and businesses across the country, while supporting jobs, economic growth, and long-term infrastructure development. We are committed to working closely with local communities, stakeholders, and government as we bring these projects forward, and hope to leave a lasting positive legacy in each of the areas where we operate.”

First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, added: “Revera’s decision to commit to three major projects in Scotland, worth over £500 million, is a vote of confidence in this country’s skills, economic policies, and energy future. This is one of the largest battery storage portfolios being built anywhere in the UK, and it demonstrates that Scotland is an internationally competitive destination for clean energy infrastructure investment. These projects will create jobs during construction and permanent roles for years to come, and they will help power Scottish homes and businesses with cleaner, more reliable energy.”

Richard Hoskins, Managing Director in Carlyle’s Infrastructure Group, concluded: “At Carlyle, we invest in infrastructure businesses and assets that are critical to a resilient and affordable electricity network. The scale of investment across Revera’s Scottish portfolio reflects our commitment to Scotland and the opportunities we see to support critical grid infrastructure, local economic growth, and long-term value creation for communities and investors across the country.”

The three projects have each secured a position within the UK’s Clean Power 2030 framework, underscoring their role in delivering the infrastructure required to support a more flexible and resilient electricity network – enabling Scotland’s abundant renewable energy resources to power homes and businesses more reliably across the country.

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