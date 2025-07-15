Cero Generation reaches financial close on UK solar and BESS financing package

Cero Generation, alongside its UK development partner, Enso Energy, has reached financial close on a portfolio of three UK-based solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, securing around £200 million financing package from a consortium of leading lenders: ING, NordLB, Rabobank, and Santander UK.

The funding includes an accordion facility to accommodate future projects within the pipeline.

The portfolio includes the Bramley Project (115 MW co-located solar and storage) and two other near-term projects with a combined capacity of 245 MW of BESS and solar PV. The financing was structured as a green loan, with all three projects achieving alignment with the EU Taxonomy for sustainable activities. This confirms that the projects meet stringent environmental and social criteria and make a demonstrable contribution to climate change mitigation.

With financing secured, construction is due to commence at the Bramley site in autumn 2025. The Bramley Project will bring together a strong group of industry partners to deliver high-quality, sustainable infrastructure. EDF will provide optimisation for the battery and route-to-market services for the solar PV, LONGi is supplying the solar modules, Sungrow is delivering the battery energy storage systems, and Metlen has been appointed as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor with Omexom as grid works contractor.

Approximately 80 people will be involved in constructing the solar and BESS projects, leading to the creation of jobs and economic opportunities during the construction phase. Cero Generation is also launching a £50 000 community fund to deliver tangible benefits to local people.

Cero was supported by CMS (Sponsor’s Counsel), EvoInfra (Financial Modelling support), and PMC Treasury (Hedging and Risk Adviser), while the consortium of lenders was advised by Dentons (Lender’s Legal Adviser), Wood (Lenders Technical Adviser), and Marsh (Lender’s Insurance Adviser).

Marta Martinez Queimadelos, CEO of Cero Generation, responded: “This milestone reflects our continued commitment to UK solar and our ambition to deliver projects that meet the highest environmental standards, including EU Taxonomy alignment. We are proud to be working with such experienced partners across development, financing, and delivery, and we thank them for their critical contributions to these projects. Together, we are accelerating the transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy system.”

Bill Rees, Managing Director at Enso Energy, added: “The UK urgently needs flexible, clean energy infrastructure, and this portfolio – totalling 360 MW of co-located solar and storage – represents a major step forward. It is exciting for us at Enso Energy to see these sites that we developed reach this important milestone. It shows what’s possible when you combine deep development expertise with a shared commitment to sustainability, community benefit and technical ambition.”

Sylvan Jonker, Head of Renewables & Power NL at ING, commented: “It’s great to have supported Cero Generation with the financing of their latest portfolio of co-located solar and BESS projects. This transaction marks another step forward in ING’s commitment to accelerate the energy transition and deliver flexible, resilient, and sustainable power solutions for the UK.”

Jorn Leeuwendal, Deputy Head of Energy Origination at NORD/LB, concluded: “We’re delighted to partner with Santander UK, ING, and Rabobank on financing Cero Generation’s portfolio of co-located solar and BESS projects in the UK. These critically important projects will help to generate clean, sustainable energy for tens of thousands of households across the UK and will play a crucial role in stabilising the country’s electricity grid.”

