Triodos Bank has topped a global ranking for financing clean energy projects

Triodos Bank has been named as the most active clean energy lead arranger for total number of deals by independent analyst Clean Energy Pipeline. The bank acted on 97 deals in 2023, with a total value of over US$517 million, securing the top spot for the eighth time.

The projects that Triodos Bank financed covered a broad range of clean energy generation and infrastructure projects, including traditional renewables such as onshore wind, solar, and hydro, as well as battery storage, low-carbon transport, and energy efficiency projects.

The Clean Energy Pipeline report highlights Triodos Bank's significant investments in renewable energy initiatives, showcasing the bank’s dedication to supporting projects that drive environmental sustainability. With a portfolio that includes solar, wind, and other renewable technologies, Triodos Bank continues to be a frontrunner in financing the energy transition.

Clean Energy Pipeline’s ranking system provides a detailed evaluation of institutions involved in the renewable energy sector. It tracks and annually collates the activity of major financial institutions to create a comprehensive league table of the top clean energy arrangers, focusing on their deal flow in 2024. The report aims to showcase the top lead arrangers in the clean energy sector, highlighting the number of deals that banks help to finance, as well as the total deal value in the renewable energy project finance sector.

Jacco Minnaar, Chief Commercial Officer at Triodos Bank, said: “In 2023, Triodos Bank continued to expand its portfolio of small and mid-sized clean energy projects, as we provided support where many traditional financiers would not. With the urgent need to limit our carbon emissions to combat climate change, these initiatives are pivotal in building a more resilient, decentralised energy system This ranking reinforces our strategic objective to drive the energy transition. By prioritising investments in sustainable projects, we aim to accelerate the shift towards a net-zero society, demonstrating that responsible finance can create lasting positive impacts for both people and the planet.”

The Clean Energy Pipeline analysis included lending and corporate finance from the retail banking arm of Triodos Bank NV, and investments made by Triodos Investment Management.

