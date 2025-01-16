Clearstone Energy expands BESS project development to Italy

Clearstone Energy has expanded project development operations to Italy. Led by Digby Willoughby, Country Head – Italy, Clearstone Energy Italy is targeting an initial development pipeline of 1 GW of Italian BESS projects over the next two years with a focus on projects over 100 MW.

Clearstone Energy was an early mover in securing transmission network connections for battery storage in the UK and is developing a UK BESS pipeline with a total capacity of 3.5 GW. The company has received consents for more than 700 MW of BESS connections in the UK to date, including a 200 MW/800 MWh project in Hartlepool that was recently acquired by Field, and is awaiting consents for a further 1.5 GW of UK projects.

Terna, the Italian Transmission Operator, estimates that the Italian power grid will require around 50 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030 to support the build out of 60 – 70 GW of solar generation. Growth rates in the Italian BESS market are rivalling those being experienced in the UK, with 1.74 GW of additional battery storage capacity coming online in 2024. However, renewable energy project failure rates are high with estimates that less than 5% of projects with connection agreements go on to construction and operations.

With a wealth of experience of successfully navigating project pitfalls such as grid connections, safety issues, and community opposition, Clearstone Energy is aiming to accelerate BESS build out in Italy in support of continued growth in renewable energy generation. It will replicate the industry leading community benefit package already being offered in the UK and work closely with local communities to ensure that funding is targeted at projects with a meaningful social impact.

“With the publication of clear zonal targets for BESS by Terna supported by long-term capacity market contracts, there is now a strong investment case for Italian BESS projects. There is a real sense of expectation within the market and we’re delighted to be part of it,” said Ben Pratt, Founder of Clearstone Energy. “The UK has very much led the way with the roll out of battery storage in Europe. We’re confident that the experience we have gained in developing bankable BESS projects here will enable us to play a leading role in the build out of energy storage capabilities in Italy.”

Having led a series of large BESS projects in the UK for Clearstone Energy, Digby Willoughby has relocated to Italy to focus on building the new business and Milan office. He is joined by Andrea Skerlavaj, recently appointed as Senior Development Manager, who brings a wealth of experience in Italy’s renewable energy and real estate sectors. The Italian team are supported by corporate, financial and technical teams in the London head office.

“Clearstone Energy has built a reputation for delivering best-in-class battery energy storage projects that are enabling national clean power initiatives while supporting communities through funding for local sustainability initiatives,” added Digby Willoughby, Country Head – Italy, at Clearstone Energy, “I look forward to bringing the best practices and expertise honed in the UK to the exciting Italian market.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.