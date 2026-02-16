DNV acquires Smarter Power Solutions Pty Ltd

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has acquired Smarter Power Solutions Pty Ltd (SPS), an established Australian power systems engineering consultancy known for its advanced grid-connection capabilities.

The acquisition significantly strengthens DNV’s position as one of Asia Pacific’s leading independent global power grids consultancies and establishes the company among the world’s foremost centres of excellence in grid-connection engineering.

SPS brings to DNV a highly specialised team of power system engineers with deep experience across complex grid connection studies, advanced modelling, commissioning, and compliance. Headquartered in Melbourne with strategic presence in Brisbane, Sydney, and New Zealand and founded in 2021, the company’s strong track record, which includes the approvals from Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) for grid forming and hybrid battery projects early in these technology’s lifecycle, will further accelerate DNV’s technical leadership in one of the world’s most demanding and innovative energy markets.

DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook 2025 highlights that power grids are now the decisive enabler, and most pressing constraint, of the global energy transition. Rapid reinforcement, digitalisation, and expansion of transmission and distribution networks will be essential to integrate large scale renewable energy, storage, and new electrified loads.

Ditlev Engel, CEO, Energy Systems at DNV, commented: “By welcoming SPS into DNV, we are significantly strengthening our ability to help customers across Asia Pacific navigate increasingly complex grid connection challenges. SPS’ engineering expertise will enable us to streamline grid connection processes in high renewable environments, build smarter and more resilient networks and accelerate decarbonisation while maintaining the highest levels of security and reliability.”

Engel added: “I am proud to welcome more than 35 exceptionally talented colleagues from SPS to DNV. Their technical depth, innovative mindset, and proven capability in one of the world’s most advanced grid markets will play a vital role in shaping the future of energy systems both in Australia and globally.”

A highly digitalised and software driven consultancy which has forged strong collaborations with the system operator and transmission businesses in Australia, SPS uses a process led approach, automation, and high-performance computing to deliver superior modelling quality and faster approval times. These capabilities will complement and enhance DNV’s global power systems business and significantly expand its ability to support customers facing complex grid integration challenges.

The acquisition follows DNV’s recent purchase of Amplitude Consultants in November 2025 and continues the company’s strategic expansion of its power grids advisory services across Asia Pacific to build one of the largest independent global power grids consultancies in the region.

Globally, project queue times for transmission connections continue to grow, delaying renewable deployment and extending reliance on fossil fuel generation. At the same time, grid operators are increasing modelling complexity to ensure secure integration of unprecedented levels of inverter-based resources, storage, and load.

However, Australia remains one of the world’s leading areas at the forefront of renewable integration and advanced grid connection standards. With record renewable penetration, reaching 78.6% on the main grid in September 2025, and rapid growth in battery energy storage, the country is widely recognised as one of the fastest transforming power systems in the world.

Dr Lena Landsmann, Vice President and Regional Director APAC, Energy Systems at DNV, stated: “DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook 2025 highlights that Australia is rapidly scaling grid flexibility. With AEMO’s draft 2026 Integrated System Plan forecasting 24 GW of battery energy storage systems by 2030, Australia is certainly one of the key influential forces driving the energy transition globally. As the world’s benchmark for its advanced grid connection standards, the Australian market is therefore a living blueprint for how high renewables systems can operate globally.”

Landsmann continued: “By joining forces with SPS, DNV deepens its commitment to supporting Australia’s ambitious energy transition. The combined organisation will deliver enhanced technical expertise and digital capabilities to accelerate the country’s journey towards 100% renewables – ensuring grid stability, resilience, and long-term performance. Lessons from Australia’s transition will also strengthen DNV’s advisory capabilities in other fast changing regions, including the Middle East and Latin America.”

Barry O’Connell, Managing Director, SPS, responded: “SPS joining DNV Group reflects a strong alignment of shared values and a deep commitment to making the world a better place through innovation and engineering. Australia is one of the world leaders in renewable energy integration, particularly in pioneering mega scale renewable projects connected to weak grids. Over the past five years, SPS has supported hundreds of generator connections and built Australia’s leading generator connections team.”

O’Connell concluded: “At SPS, we have developed rigorous engineering design processes, leveraging the latest cutting-edge computing technology and software development practices. Our collaborative approach to project and client management enables smoother project delivery, greater trust, and accelerated connection timeframes, giving our clients a competitive edge. Together with DNV, our shared vision is to build the world’s best power systems engineering team in Australia and drive innovation globally.”

