EVLO completes commissioning of first energy storage project in American Samoa

EVLO Energy Storage Inc., a fully integrated battery energy storage systems (BESS) provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, has completed the commissioning of a 4 MW, 8 MWh, 2-hour duration BESS – the first of three projects in American Samoa.

In collaboration with Eastern Power Solutions (EPS), a turn-key solar energy service provider, the solar-plus-storage projects will support American Samoa Power Authority (ASPA)’s mission to provide quality, safe, economical, and sustainable utility services to the community of American Samoa.

The three projects, deployed on American Samoa islands of Tutuila and Aunu’u will have installed capacities of 4 MW/8 MWh, 5 MW/10 MWh, and 1 MW/2 MWh, respectively. All three projects will support ramp rate control to smooth and limit fluctuations in solar photovoltaic (PV) power output, ensuring reliable renewable integration and grid stability. The ASPA selected Eastern Power Solutions with the EVLO 1000 BESS to enhance the delivery of safe, reliable, and clean power to the local community.

ASPA is a development-oriented public utility providing electricity, water, wastewater, and solid waste services to about 50 000 residents. American Samoa uses imported fossil fuels for almost all of the territory’s energy needs, including transportation, drinking, and wastewater treatment, and most of its electric power generation. In 2016, the American Samoa Renewable Energy Committee (ASREC) set a goal to meet 100% of American Samoa’s energy from renewable energy resources by 2040, primarily with solar energy.

President and CEO of EVLO, Sonia St-Arnaud, commented: “At EVLO, we are dedicated to delivering safe and efficient energy storage solutions to utilities and power producers aiming to incorporate cleaner technologies into their energy mix. This project demonstrates the mutual commitment we have, with ASPA and EPS, towards a cleaner future and a more resilient electrical network. By providing robust, fully integrated BESS solutions and meeting clients’ needs wherever they are, EVLO ensures grid stability and supports the integration of renewable energy sources from mainland areas to isolated regions.”

Scott Bonney, EPS COO, added: “Eastern Power Solutions is very proud to lead construction on these projects in American Samoa. With an international presence, we remain an active company bringing turn-key solar solutions to US territories. The commissioning of this site illustrates the early achievements of our collaboration with EVLO and ASPA in solar and storage power generation projects.”

American Samoa is the southernmost US territory, comprising about 76 m2 across five islands and two coral attols. An isolated archipelago, American Samoa must generate all the electricity its community needs, striving for greater energy independence to ensure a more sustainable future. Positioned less than 1000 miles south of the equator, American Samoa is uniquely positioned to harness its abundant solar energy resources. BESS projects will be critical for American Samoa to achieve its renewable energy goals by maximising solar utilisation, reducing dependence on imported fuels, and ensuring a safe, reliable grid.