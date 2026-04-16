Winda Energy to build 150 MWh of battery storage in Central Finland

Renewable energy developer, Winda Energy Oy, is continuing its growth in energy storage by building two new industrial scale battery storage facilities in Äänekoski and Laukaa.

The projects are being developed in co-operation with CEE leading investment group, Wood & Co. Both projects will strengthen grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy into the Finnish electricity system.

The Äänekoski project will have a power output of 30 MW and a capacity of 60 MWh, whereas the Laukaa project will have a power output of 45 MW and a capacity of 90 MWh. Construction on both sites begins in spring 2026 and is expected to take approximately 1 year.

Energy storage is a cornerstone of the future energy system. Battery storage facilities can respond instantly to imbalances between electricity production and consumption, strengthening security of supply, improving grid reliability, and helping stabilise electricity prices.

Tuomas Hooli, CEO of Winda Energy, commented: “Battery storage is the backbone of a reliable renewable energy system. With Äänekoski and Laukaa, we are delivering exactly the kind of flexible capacity Finland needs as the share of wind and solar in the grid continues to grow.”

Both projects are developed and designed by Winda Energy and financed by Wood & Co, bringing together Winda’s local project development expertise with international capital.

Robert Doucha, Investment Director of the WOOD & Co. Renewables sub-fund, added: “We invest in projects that are currently at the ready-to-build stage. The start of full commercial operations is planned for 2Q27. Local expertise on the part of our partners is essential for the successful delivery of these projects.”

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