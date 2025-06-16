RWE’s BESS in Moerdijk starts commercial operation

RWE’s first inertia-ready battery energy storage system (BESS) has started commercial operation on the site of the company’s power plant in Moerdijk, the Netherlands. It is the first of its kind in operation in the Central European grid.

The BESS has an installed capacity of 7.5 MW and a storage capacity of 11 MWh. Highly responsive control technology and inverters with grid-forming functionality enable the system to supply or absorb power within milliseconds, helping to stabilise the power grid. This service is called inertia.

The more electricity comes from renewable, fluctuating energy sources, the more difficult it becomes to keep the power grid stable. Inertia plays a crucial role here as it is the fastest available balancing energy in the power grid. Until now, inertia has mainly been provided by the rotating masses of turbines, e.g. in coal-fired power plants.

Nikolaus Valerius, CEO RWE Generation SE, stated: “Our newest plant in Moerdijk shows that ultra-fast battery energy storage systems can deliver the grid-serving inertia once solely provided by conventional power plants. With the phase-out of fossil fuel-fired large power plants, more and more such systems are needed to stabilise the grid.”

The Moerdijk BESS was developed and constructed as part of OranjeWind, a joint offshore wind project off the Dutch coast being developed by RWE and its partner TotalEnergies. In using advanced lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) technology, combined with super-fast inverters, the plant is a blueprint for RWE’s plans to significantly expand its BESS capacities worldwide.

Parallel to commercial operation, the plant in Moerdijk is undergoing a two-year pilot phase with the aim of developing standards for future BESS capable of providing inertia. RWE will use the experience gained from this together with transmission system operator TenneT to develop the technical requirements and grid compliance procedures for the grid-forming properties of the plant.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.