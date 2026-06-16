European Energy to begin operations on first Baltic BESS

Euroepan Energy is set to begin operations at its first battery energy storage system (BESS) project in the Baltic States, located in Anykšciai, Lithuania.

The facility has a capacity of 25 MW and storage capacity of 65 MWh and has now been connected to Lithuania’s electricity grid. The project has become the second hybrid energy project in Lithuania to combine large scale solar generation with battery energy storage technology.

Tadeušas Konkovskis, Vice President and Head of the Baltic Region at European Energy, commented: “We worked closely with Lithuania’s electricity transmission system operator, Litgrid, throughout the implementation of this project. As one of the first projects of its kind in the country, it was important to complete all testing procedures and ensure a smooth connection process. We are pleased to see the facility connected to the transmission network.”

The Anykšciai project is integrated with European Energy’s 78.5 MW solar park at the same location, creating one of Lithuania’s first hybrid renewable energy facilities. The combination of solar generation and battery storage is expected to increase the flexibility of the electricity system and support the provision of balancing services.

The Anykšciai solar park is one of the largest solar energy facilities in the Baltic region and the first solar park in Lithuania to participate in the system services market.

Thorvald Spanggaard, EVP and Head of Project Development in European Energy, added: “As renewable energy capacity continues to grow in Lithuania, hybrid solutions are becoming increasingly important. Energy storage can help manage variations in generation and support stable operation of the electricity system. Lithuania remains an important market for our renewable energy activities. Alongside developing new projects, we are focused on optimising existing assets and expanding our portfolio of renewable energy and storage projects.”

The facility is expected to begin operations before the end of June 2026.

European Energy currently operates approximately 400 MW of renewable energy capacity in Lithuania and is developing a further portfolio of around 800 MW across solar, wind, and energy storage projects.

European Energy is also progressing with a second battery energy storage project in Lithuania. The facility, located in Telšiai, is planned to have a capacity of approximately 12 MW and 50 MWh of storage and is expected to be connected to the grid in December 2026.

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