INTEC Energy Solutions to deliver solar farm and BESS project in Australia

INTEC Energy Solutions has been awarded the lead engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract by Lightsource bp for the Lower Wonga solar farm and battery energy storage system (BESS) project, located in the Gympie region of Queensland, Australia.

The Lower Wonga project will combine approximately 380 MWp of solar generation capacity with an 843 MWh BESS, supporting the delivery of flexible and reliable renewable energy into Australia’s National Electricity Market, and generating the equivalent electricity needed to power approximately 126 000 homes annually.

The integrated BESS system will also provide around three hours of storage capacity, helping support grid stability and changing energy demand patterns. Located on a 600-hectare site, the project represents one of the most significant hybrid solar and storage developments currently underway in Australia.

INTEC Energy Solutions will lead the full EPC scope for the project, working in partnership with Gotion High-Tech Australia. Gotion High-Tech is a global battery technology manufacturer specialising in energy storage solutions and lithium-ion battery systems for utility scale renewable energy projects.

Construction has begun, with completion of the project anticipated in 2028. More than 400 jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase.

Phil Wood, Country Manager AU/NZ at INTEC, responded: “Lower Wonga marks another important milestone in INTEC’s long-term growth strategy across Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region. As the energy market continues to evolve, integrated solar and battery storage projects will play an increasingly important role in delivering reliable, scalable, and cost-effective renewable energy infrastructure to meet the transmission and storage requirements of tomorrow’s energy network. We are proud to continue supporting Lightsource bp and contribute our international EPC expertise to one of Australia’s most significant hybrid renewable energy developments. At INTEC, we combine global technical capability with strong local project delivery. Lower Wonga further strengthens our position as a trusted partner for large scale renewable and energy storage infrastructure across the region.”

INTEC has maintained an active presence in the Gympie region since 2025, through the delivery of the Woolooga (BESS) project for Lightsource bp. The Woolooga BESS project commenced construction in March 2025 and is currently in the final stages of commissioning. The project has further strengthened INTEC’s local delivery capabilities, regional supply chain partnerships, and long-term presence in Queensland.

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