Mercia Power Response & RheEnergise to build long-duration energy storage in UK

Mercia Power Response (Mercia PR), a key provider of flexible power response services to the UK grid, has signed an agreement with RheEnergise to explore the potential deployment of RheEnergise’s form of long-duration hydro-energy storage, known as High-Density Hydro® (HD Hydro). Mercia PR and RheEnergise will work together to identify suitable sites for additional HD Hydro storage projects. The two companies' initial focus will be the feasibility of getting 100 MW of HD Hydro in commercial operation by 2030 by utilising Mercia PR’s existing grid connections.

With 40 sites having a combined capacity of 263 MW and a number of sites under development and construction over the next 5 – 10 years, Mercia PR believes that RheEnergise’s HD Hydro storage technology would be a complementary, low carbon solution to its operating portfolio.

Additionally, Mercia PR's industry partners bring market expertise in energy trading and forecasting, helping RheEnergise to optimise grid-connected energy storage projects.

RheEnergise’s HD Hydro storage system is low-cost, energy efficient, and fast to construct. Rather than using water, it uses an environmentally benign fluid which is 2.5 times denser than water, and which can provide 2.5 times the power when compared to a conventional low-density hydro-power system. It means that HD Hydro can be deployed beneath the surface of hills rather than mountains, so opening up massive opportunities in the UK and around the world.

Graham White, CEO at Mercia PR, said: “It is very exciting to explore how we can engage with RheEnergise's HD Hydro technology, applying our expertise in finding the right locations, developing sites, getting grid connections and operating within the Capacity Market. We see enormous potential for HD Hydro deployment as a future low-carbon replacement to our existing gas-powered assets.”

Stephen Crosher, Chief Executive of RheEnergise, added: “Mercia PR’s experience in flexible power response and its deep knowledge of the UK energy system will be hugely beneficial to the RheEnergise team. Our HD Hydro technology can provide medium and long duration energy storage, which is becoming increasingly important as the UK moves towards net zero and with a UK energy system that is increasingly reliant on intermittent renewables. We are delighted that Mercia PR has chosen to work with us.”

Sophie Orme, Commercial Director of RheEnergise, concluded: “Given the growing pressure to speed up the decarbonisation of the UK’s energy system, our HD Hydro system can be consented in months rather than years, so we are able to make a meaningful and positive impact on the energy transition over the next decade. With our partnership with Mercia PR, we will have a better understanding of the feasibility of deploying 100 MW of long duration storage capacity by 2030.”

