Iberdrola strengthens its presence in Australia with battery storage project

Iberdrola has acquired the Tungkillo battery storage project, located in South Australia, from the RES Australia group, which will involve an investment of €275 million.

This infrastructure, which will have 270 MW and a storage capacity of 1080 MWh, has all the key approvals and very advanced connection rights, in addition to the land already secured. Its entry into operation is expected in 2028.

The Australian system requires a significant increase in battery storage capacity to integrate the new renewable capacity and bring flexibility to the system. The location of the Tungkillo project, in the south of the country, is optimal for providing this service.

In the case of Iberdrola Australia, the storage systems provide backup capacity for its portfolio of energy sales contracts to customers. The company has two other projects under construction, Smithfield (in New South Wales) and Broadsound (in the state of Queensland), which will come into operation in 2026.

The acquisition of the Tungkillo battery system is consistent with the group's recently presented 2025 – 28 plan, which foresees total investments of more than €1 billion in Australia, a country with a AAA credit rating, mainly in battery development.

