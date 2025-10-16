SUNOTEC makes seven BESS investments

SUNOTEC, one of Europe’s leading integrated solution providers for large scale solar projects, has secured financing for seven renewable energy projects in Bulgaria during September 2025.

These projects are owned either fully by SUNOTEC or partially through Solaris Holding AD (a 50/50 joint venture between SUNOTEC and the main shareholders of Eurohold Bulgaria AD). The financed portfolio includes one co-located project (solar photovotlaics and BESS) and six standalone battery energy storage system projects, marking a significant step in expanding the company’s investment portfolio in its home market.

In total, they comprise 115 MWp of solar capacity and 763 MWh of battery storage.

“These projects mark a major milestone in our evolution not only as a turnkey solutions provider, but also as a long-term investor in renewable energy infrastructure,” said Viktor Stefanov, Head of IPP at SUNOTEC. “With these investments, we are contributing to Bulgaria’s energy independence and to building a more resilient, flexible and renewable power system.”

The Bulgarian Ministry of Energy has also approved the standalone BESS projects to receive subsidies under the Restore programme, which is designed to support large scale storage deployment and enhance grid stability nationwide.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!