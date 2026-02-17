EDF power solutions UK reaches landmark 2 GW operational capacity

EDF power solutions UK has energised one of Greater Manchester’s first large scale battery energy storage facilities, pushing its total UK clean energy and storage capacity past 2 GW.

With a further 200 MW of battery energy storage in construction, the company is poised to play a pivotal role in enabling the country’s transition to clean energy.

Simone Sullivan, Head of Storage at EDF power solutions UK, commented: “Investing in energy storage is vital to enabling the rapid deployment of renewable energy, reducing the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels. As well as cutting emissions, developing batteries, such as Bredbury, can help to make the most of renewable energy, unlocking benefits for local communities and the country. At EDF power solutions UK, we are proud to be delivering the clean power the country needs at scale, supported by the next generation of energy storage assets.”

Battery storage systems, such as the one at Bredbury, are key to enhancing the UK’s energy flexibility and security, storing power in periods of low demand and then releasing it back into the national electricity network when demand rises.

By balancing supply and demand, the facility increases the resilience of the electricity system and reduces the need for fossil fuels, which have historically been used to provide flexibility to the grid. The Bredbury battery will support a reduction in carbon emissions and will also help to meet the expected increased demand for electricity for heating and transport.

Batteries account for seven of EDF power solutions UK’s portfolio of 50 operational clean energy sites. Bredbury follows similar sized battery projects in Sundon, Bedfordshire, and Bramford, Suffolk, which became operational in 2025.

