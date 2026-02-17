Neoen begins construction of its second German battery storage project

Neoen, one of the world’s leading producers of renewable energy and operator of battery storage systems, provided notice to proceed for its 10 MW/41 MWh Willstätt battery to battery storage manufacturer, Nidec, at the end of 2025, signalling the start of construction. The asset is expected to be operational in 2027.

Located in Willstätt in the Ortenau district of Baden-Württemberg, it is the first large scale battery storage project in the region. Once operational, it is intended to cushion short-term load peaks and compensate for frequency fluctuations and so make an important contribution to regional security of power supply.

With this project, Neoen is continuing to expand its presence in Germany where it is focusing specifically on flexible storage solutions that make the power system more robust while accelerating the integration of renewable energy.

After the battery storage in Arneburg, Saxony-Anhalt, for which Neoen has signed a 30 MW/78 MWh tolling agreement with Uniper at the beginning of 2026, Willstätt battery is the second project that Neoen is implementing in Germany. In addition, Neoen Germany has an extensive project pipeline of 2 GW, the development of which the company is actively driving from two German offices in Karlsruhe and Hamburg.

Neoen has extensive experience in the development, construction, and operation of battery storage, with a global storage portfolio of 2.7 GW/8.1 GWh currently in operation or under construction. These include some of the world’s largest batteries, such as Australia’s Western Downs Battery (540 MW/1080 MWh) and the Collie Battery (560 MW/2240 MWh). In Europe, Neoen operates the Isbillen Power Reserve (93.9 MW/93.9 MWh) in Sweden and the Yllikkälä Power Reserve One and Two in Finland (together 86.4 MW/142.9 MWh), the largest battery storage systems in the Scandinavia. This expertise is being incorporated into the implementation of modern storage solutions in Germany.

Andrés Marx, Managing Director of Neoen Germany, explained: “We are proud to launch the construction of our second battery storage project in Germany and would like to thank the Ortenau district, the municipality of Willstätt and the E-Werk Netze for their outstanding cooperation. The project is an important building block for a flexible and sustainable energy system in southwestern Germany.”

Louis de Sambucy, Regional CEO of Neoen for Europe, added: “Storage is playing an increasingly important role in the European electricity grid to ensure reliable and competitive electricity is available all the time. Germany is no exception. At Neoen we are delighted to be bringing our experience in storage to the German grid with this second project now entering construction.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!