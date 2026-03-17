Elisa Industriq’s Gridle signs three new grid scale battery optimisation contracts

Elisa Industriq’s artificial intelligence-powered battery optimisation services, Gridle, has signed new grid scale customer agreements with Nivos, Enereon, and Puutarha Timo Juntti.

The contracts mark a major milestone for Gridle, reflecting its evolution from optimising distributed telecom, industrial, and residential batteries to managing larger, standalone battery systems.

Jukka-Pekka Salmenkaita, Managing Director, Gridle, Elisa Industriq, commented: “These agreements mark a clear next step for Gridle. We started by optimising thousands of distributed batteries, the most demanding asset types to manage. Now we are applying the same intelligence to larger, centralised battery systems, demonstrating that our platform works across battery sizes and use cases.”

The intended use cases of the three projects vary. Nivos Oy, a Finnish energy company, is investing in battery energy storage to support electricity network operations, gain deeper insight into grid behaviour, and participate in electricity and reserve markets. The project includes two 5 MW/10 MWh battery systems.

Marko Ahl, CEO, Nivos, noted: “We selected Gridle as our partner because of its strong experience, proven track record, and ability to develop the service to meet our needs. We are confident that the co-operation is progressing well and that the battery systems will be commissioned as planned in August 2026.”

Enereon is a Finnish energy investment company founded by Antti Valkama, who previously co-founded Finland’s first wind power fund, and Tuomo Mertaniemi, who has extensive experience in the finance and construction sectors. Enereon’s first project is a 10 MW/20 MWh battery under development in Outokumpu, Finland, optimised and operated by Gridle.

Tuomo Mertaniemi from Enereon, highlighted: “Our project is a pure investment, with the objective of generating returns by supporting the balancing of Finland’s electricity system. Gridle plays a central role in optimising the battery while we aim to grow our battery capacity further.”

Puutarha Timo Juntti Oy, a long-established Finnish greenhouse operator with annual electricity consumption of approximately 10 – 12 GWh, is using Gridle to optimise a 2 MW/4 MWh battery energy storage system as part of its energy-intensive operations.

Tero Juntti, CEO, Puutarha Timo Juntti Oy, concluded: “Our battery investment is about improving energy efficiency and unlocking new value from our energy assets. Gridle’s optimisation enables a profitable participation in electricity markets while supporting the stability of the power system.”

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