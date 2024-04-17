JERA founds renewables business in London

JERA Co., Inc. has announced the creation of JERA Nex Ltd, a new global renewable energy business. JERA Nex will develop, invest in, own, and operate a range of renewable energy assets, including offshore and onshore wind, solar, and battery storage.

JERA’s ambition is to develop 20 GW of renewable capacity by 2035, and to achieve this JERA Nex will also consider selective acquisition opportunities and establish partnership opportunities to build a robust pipeline for 2035 and beyond. This strategy will be adaptive to prevailing economic conditions, and the company will target high quality projects and apply strict investment criteria as it works towards its ambition.

As the second largest offshore wind market and a global leader in renewables development, the UK will be home to JERA Nex’s global headquarters. JERA Nex will leverage the UK’s expertise in financing and developing renewables projects, as well as draw on its significant talent pool to develop capabilities in core markets and expand its pipeline globally.

The creation of JERA Nex aligns with JERA’s long-term vision to scale up its clean energy platform of renewables at speed, and is expected to make an important contribution to JERA’s Zero CO2 Emissions 2050 Roadmap.

Nathalie Oosterlinck, Head of Global Renewables at JERA, will take on the role of CEO of JERA Nex.

“We have outlined a vision to reach zero emissions by 2050, and the birth of JERA Nex plays a critical role in our strategic pillars for delivering that ambition. JERA Nex will enable us to draw upon expertise from across the world to develop renewable projects, forge partnerships, and build assets that contribute to a future of decarbonised energy with sustainability, affordability, and stability,” commented Yukio Kani, Global CEO and Chair of JERA.

“With the launch of JERA Nex, we are bringing together passionate renewable energy people from across the world,” said Nathalie Oosterlinck, CEO of JERA Nex. “Our teams have already delivered pioneering offshore wind farms, from the Taiwan Strait to the Belgian North Sea, as well as leading several onshore projects across the world, making JERA Nex well placed to deliver clean energy for a sustainable future.”

