ANDRITZ receives order from Adani Green Energy

ANDRITZ has received an order from Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy company and a leading global player, to equip the new Tarali pumped storage plant in the Satara district of Maharashtra, India.

ANDRITZ will supply pump turbines, motor generators, and related electrome-chanical equipment.

The value of the order will not be disclosed.

India is significantly expanding its pumped storage capacity to balance the increase of variable renewable energy from solar and wind in its energy mix. AGEL’s Tarali pumped storage plant, with a capacity of 1500 MW, will make a major contribution to this expansion. This is the second contract awarded to ANDRITZ by AGEL, following the order for the 500 MW Chitravathi pumped storage plant received in 2023.

ANDRITZ’s scope of supply for Tarali includes the design, manufacture, installation, testing, and commissioning of the pumped storage units along with associated auxiliaries. The project will be executed using ANDRITZ’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India, supported by its global network.

The repeat order from AGEL underlines ANDRITZ’s strong position in the In-dian hydropower market and its expertise in delivering pumped storage solutions, which play a crucial role in ensuring grid stability and supporting the integration of variable renewable energy. ANDRITZ is currently involved in the implementation of four new pumped storage plants in India.

