Root-Power awarded planning consent for new battery storage site

Root-Power, the leading battery energy storage system (BESS) specialist, has received planning permission for a new 38 MW BESS site off Foxcover Road in Offerton, Sunderland. Once operational the site would be able to supply enough electricity for around 65% of households in Sunderland for a period of two hours.

The site will deliver a biodiversity net gain (BNG) of 58% when compared to existing conditions. It will also include upgrades to the neighbouring Public Right of Way that is used to access Hastings Hill.

Root-Power worked closely with the Local Authority to develop the project in such a way to mitigate both the impact on nearby heritage assets, and also to preserve the openness of the greenbelt. The application was approved with no objections from any statutory consultees, Root-Power’s fifth greenbelt BESS project to obtain planning permission this year.

Root-Power is also engaging with local councillors, who have expressed concerns regarding a fly-tipping issue along Foxcover Road and have agreed they will assist in monitoring this with CCTV and installing fencing along the road, as part of its proposed plans.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director at Root-Power, said: “I’m delighted that our portfolio of approved projects continues to grow with this announcement in Sunderland.

“This project is one of the oldest in our portfolio, with complex land rights, sensitive nearby heritage assets and a greenbelt location this success is testament to the capabilities of our development team.

“We look forward to starting construction on the site which will support the reinforcement of electricity infrastructure in the area and provide long term resilience and energy independence.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.