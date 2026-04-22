Alliant Energy receives approval for Bent Tree North Wind project in the US

The Bent Tree North Wind project in Freeborn County, Minnesota, is moving forward as Alliant Energy has received unanimous approvals to construct a 150 MW wind project that will be built adjacent to the company’s existing 200 MW Bent Tree wind farm.

The approvals, from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC), follow a comprehensive review of the project’s benefits.

Becky Valcq, President of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin Energy Co., commented: “Unanimous approvals in Wisconsin and Minnesota reflect strong regulatory confidence in this project and the value it brings to communities as a whole. Approval of the Bent Tree North Wind project marks an important step as Alliant Energy continues to build a balanced energy portfolio that includes both renewable and traditional resources to meet customer demand.”

Throughout the regulatory approval process, the Bent Tree North proposal earned strong backing from the following:

Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce.

Albert Lea Economic Development Agency.

Laborers’ International Union of North America of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49.

North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.

Minnesota Land & Liberty Coalition.

RENEW Wisconsin.

Leaders of these groups characterised Alliant Energy’s project as a model of stakeholder collaboration and emphasised its potential to drive new economic growth across the region and while ensuring a more reliable, resilient energy grid.

Valerie Lockhart, Executive Director, Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, noted: “The Bent Tree North Wind Project represents continued, meaningful investment in Freeborn County – creating jobs, supporting our tax base, and delivering long-term value to local landowners. Just as importantly, it signals our community’s willingness to lead when it comes to emerging technologies and renewable energy. Communities that embrace innovation in these areas position themselves for long-term growth, and Freeborn County is demonstrating that leadership.”

The project is projected to generate more than US$100 million in combined economic benefits, including local tax revenue, payments to more than 170 landowner partners, construction wages, and other community investments. The project is expected to generate enough renewable energy to power approximately 50 000 homes each year.

Bent Tree North is part of Alliant Energy’s broader ‘Energy Blueprint’ roadmap for building a strong and balanced energy future that integrates new, renewable, and traditional energy generation resources to provide cost-effective, reliable energy to customers.

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