Full Circle secures long-term O&M contract with European Energy for Welsh wind farm

Full Circle Wind Services has secured a 5-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with European Energy, an international renewable energy developer with a growing portfolio of wind and solar projects.

The new agreement covers six Enercon E-48 turbines with a combined capacity of 4.8 MW at Pendine wind farm in South Wales. With the contract already underway, Full Circle will provide full-scope O&M support, including blade and major component work, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, and 24/7/365 remote monitoring.

Full Circle’s experience with Enercon turbines, strong SCADA expertise, and professional approach during the tender process were key factors in securing the contract.

The site will be supported by Full Circle’s existing regional service team, who already look after other turbines in the area.

Pendine wind farm is located alongside Parc Cynog wind and solar farm. They share the same grid infrastructure, allowing wind and solar generation to complement one another.

The site also contributes to the local community through the Parc Cynog Fund. Established in 2011, the fund provides grants for social, economic, and environmental projects in nearby communities. Pendine also hosts educational visits for local schools, helping to raise awareness of renewable energy among younger generations.

Mark Evans, VP and Regional Manager – UK and Ireland, European Energy, commented: “Reliable O&M are essential to maintaining performance across the portfolio. With Full Circle’s technical expertise and regional presence, Pendine wind farm is well positioned for consistent and efficient operation.”

Phil Goleby, CEO, Full Circle Wind Services, added: “We’re proud to support European Energy at Pendine wind farm. Drawing on our experience with Enercon turbines and our established regional team, Full Circle is well positioned to deliver dependable maintenance and maximise long-term asset performance. It is particularly rewarding to partner with a client that is equally committed to supporting local communities while contributing to the transition to renewable energy.”

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