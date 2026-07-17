Waaree ESS commences India’s advanced automated BESS manufacturing facility

Waaree Energy Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd (Waaree ESS), a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd, has opened its battery energy storage system (BESS) container manufacturing facility, which marks the major milestone in building India’s integrated energy storage manufacturing ecosystem.

This BESS container manufacturing facility is of 5.15 GWh – uprated from an originally planned 3.5 GWh, driven by the debottlenecking of production throughput and improved energy density of battery cells. The facility is equipped with advanced Industry 4.0 technologies, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), intelligent material handling, automated assembly lines, and advanced testing and quality assurance systems. Designed for utility scale and commercial & industrial applications, the facility will deliver high-quality, reliable, and scalable energy storage solutions.

The BESS container facility is the first milestone in Waaree ESS’s manufacturing roadmap of 20 GWh. In the current financial year, the company intends to operationalise the below facilities:

5.15 GWh of battery pack manufacturing – uprated from an originally planned 3.5 GWh, driven by debottlenecking of production throughput and improved energy density of battery cells.

3.5 GWh of lithium cell manufacturing.

Together, these facilities will create a robust domestic energy storage ecosystem, aiding India’s clean energy ambitions while reducing dependence on imported technologies.

As India rapidly expands solar and wind power, BESS have become critical for ensuring reliable, round-the-clock electricity. BESS enables renewable energy generated during the day to be stored and supplied during peak demand, improving grid stability, reducing renewable curtailment, and minimising reliance on conventional peaking power plants.

Energy storage will play a pivotal role in supporting India’s renewable energy targets, enhancing energy security, and enabling a resilient, low-carbon power system.

Through integrated manufacturing of lithium cells, battery packs, and BESS containers, Waaree ESS is building comprehensive energy storage platforms. This investment supports the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives while offering customers reliable, locally manufactured energy storage solutions with quality and faster delivery.

Mr. Sunil Rathi, Director, Waaree, noted: “BESS are the backbone of a renewable-powered future. As India accelerates its clean energy transition, reliable and domestically manufactured energy storage will be essential for ensuring grid stability, energy security, and sustainable growth. The commencement of our advanced BESS container manufacturing facility is an important step towards building a fully integrated energy storage ecosystem. With planned capacities of 3.5 GWh lithium cells and 5.15 GWh battery packs, Waaree ESS is committed to delivering world-class, Made-in-India energy storage solutions that empower our customers and contribute to India’s vision of becoming a global clean energy manufacturing hub.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.