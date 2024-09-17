GE Vernova provides integrated solution for Supernode BESS

GE Vernova Inc. has been chosen by Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners as the battery energy storage system (BESS) integration provider for the second stage, comprising 250 MW/1000 MWh of storage, of its Supernode BESS project in Queensland, Australia.

Quinsbrook’s Supernode project, involves the creation of a BESS and data centre complex in Queensland. Once complete, the 750 MW (2 – 4 hour) BESS site is expected to be one of the largest battery storage installations in the Australian national electricity market. Construction of this 250 MW/1000 MWh battery storage system is the second stage of a proposed three-stage project. In early 2024, GE Vernova was also awarded the contract for BESS integration for Stage 1 of the project comprising 250 MW/500 MWh, which has already been underway.

"We believe GE Vernova’s product portfolio, engineering expertise, and project delivery capabilities align perfectly with the needs of the Supernode project,” said Ed Torres, Business Leader of GE Vernova’s Solar & Storage Solutions business. “This project is a testament to the strength of our value proposition and capabilities in this space. We expect to continue to be a valued and trusted collaborator for large grid-scale integrated BESS projects in the region and around the world. We thank Quinbrook for their continued trust in GE Vernova as a technology partner for the Supernode project."

GE Vernova is responsible for the supply and commissioning of the power conditioning systems, power plant controller SCADA systems, and capacitor bank\harmonic filter as well as integration engineering and GPS connection support.

Quinbrook is a specialist investment manager focused on the energy transition through renewables, energy storage, and grid infrastructure. Quinbrook has projects in the US, UK, and Australia.

