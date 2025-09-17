Rolls-Royce awarded its largest battery order

Lithuanian energy supplier, Ignitis Group, which specialises in renewable energy, has selected Rolls-Royce to supply large scale battery storage systems from the mtu EnergyPack brand. The order comprises of systems with a total storage capacity of 582 MWh and a total output of 291 MW, which will contribute to the power grid in Lithuania from 2027 onwards. This is the largest battery order ever received by Rolls-Royce's Power Systems division. The company has now delivered mtu battery storage solutions for over 200 projects worldwide.

The battery storage systems will be installed at three locations, including the Kelme and Mažeikiai wind farms and the Kruonis pumped storage power plant. The battery systems store surplus electricity from renewable energy sources and feed it back into the power grid when demand increases, balancing the system and ensuring a reliable power supply.

“An important component of the Rolls-Royce solution is the mtu EnergetIQ Manager, which was developed in-house and is tailored to our battery systems. This intelligent control system not only manages the three battery parks, but also the connected wind farms and controls both power supply and storage,” explained Andreas Görtz, President of Sustainable and Mobile Power Solutions at Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “Battery storage systems are a central component of our strategy. We are proud that our technology is helping to ensure a secure power supply in Lithuania.”

“Power generation from renewables is growing in Lithuania, which makes battery energy storage systems an important guarantee of reliability. They make the network more flexible, enable efficient use of green energy and help maintain stability even through heavy fluctuations. Battery energy storage systems are a key component of green transition as they will help integrate more green capacities, balance the fluctuations in power prices as well as reduce them,” said Darius Maikštenas, CEO of Ignitis Group.

