RPC and Greenfield secure planning permission for two GB BESS projects

Renewable Power Capital (RPC) and Greenfield have been granted planning permission for Canalside (60 MW) and Sacketts Hill (22 MW), two battery energy storage system (BESS) projects located in Wombourne, Staffordshire and Thanet, Kent respectively.

These are the fourth and fifth BESS projects that the partnership has secured planning permission for. This follows on from Cardiff (49.9 MW) earlier this year and Tredington and Steventon (combined 62.8 MW) in 2024 – and brings the combined capacity of the portfolio with planning permission to 194.7 MW, delivering a significant contribution to the energy transition.

Construction at Canalside and Sacketts Hill is expected to last for between 8 – 12 months. Once completed, they will be connected to the distribution network. Sacketts Hill has been granted a connection date of 2031 and Canalside of 2029, although both have been submitted for gate two advancement to bring forward connection.

Energy storage provides power when the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining, making it an essential part of the renewables mix. This announcement is another example of RPC and Greenfields shared ambition for a clean, flexible and secure energy grid.

The projects also align with RPC and Greenfield’s commitment to biodiversity and environmental stewardship. The development at Canalside aims to significantly improve biodiversity at the site, with a 49.51% net change in area-based habitat and 31.68% increase in linear habitats.

Sacketts Hill site is expected to deliver a net habitat unit change of 10.93 habitat units (representing a 125% net gain), and 2.43 hedgerow units created where none existed before. These measures further demonstrate how the clean energy transition can be pursued in harmony with ecological protection.

Advisors to Greenfield for Canalside were ADAS (planning), SCP (transport), GreenEnco (design), and CMS (legal), and for Sacketts Hill were Enzygo (planning), WBD (legal), GreenEnco (design). Advisors to RPC were Third Revolution (planning) and SLR Consulting Ltd (technical advisory).

Cyrille Sokpor, Senior Vice President for UK and Poland Development at RPC, said: “Securing planning permission for two additional BESS projects totalling 82 MW is a testament to the strength and longevity of our partnership with Greenfield. RPC is proud to be advancing BESS projects across the UK – a technology that is so vital to driving the energy transition. The Government’s mission of decarbonising the electricity system by 2030 is greatly reliant on a stable and flexible grid, and partnerships like this are crucial to delivering this goal.”

David Ring, Managing Director, UK, added: “Achieving planning consent for Canalside and Sacketts Hill is another important step in Greenfield’s mission to accelerate the UK’s transition to clean, resilient energy. These projects not only add to the significant scale of our partnership with RPC, but also demonstrate how battery storage can deliver real flexibility to the grid while enhancing biodiversity at a local level. By combining innovative technology with environmental stewardship, we’re proving that the energy transition can – and must – be delivered hand in hand with positive outcomes for communities and nature.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!