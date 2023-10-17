Origis Energy and the Tenessee Valley Authority have announced that construction has begun on the first of three projects in Mississippi, with a total capacity of 550 MW and an additional 150 MW of storage. This is the largest battery storage portfolio announced in Mississippi and the largest solar portfolio under construction in the state, maintaining TVA’s leadership in clean power generation throughout the Southeast.

Golden Triangle II, a 150 MWac project with 50 MW battery storage, is expected to be complete in spring 2024. Golden Triangle I, a 200 MWac project with 50 MW of battery storage, is expected to be completed in summer 2024. The Golden Triangle projects are located in Lowndes County. Optimist, a 200 MWac project with 50 MW of battery storage located in Clay County, has a projected completion date in mid-2025. The three projects were developed, are being constructed and will be operated by Origis Energy, one of America’s leading renewable energy platforms. Each will deliver clean energy at competitive rates under Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) executed between TVA and Origis. TVA will then use the power to help meet the sustainability goals of some of its large industrial customers, along with residents in Mississippi.

“TVA is a clean energy leader, and we’re working with partners, like Origis, to add solar power to our system to meet customer demand,” said Jeremy Fisher, SVP Commercial Energy Solutions with TVA. “Projects like these, ensure we can continue to provide affordable, reliable, resilient, and sustainable energy to fuel the region’s economic growth.”

Following the pandemic, TVA’s low-cost, clean and reliable electricity, coupled with unprecedented migration into the area, resulted in a rebound in economic growth in the region of 8% in 2021 and 3.5% in 2022. Estimated economic benefits from the three projects include US$106 million in near-term construction and hiring gains to the area. Over the life of the solar plants, they will provide another US$145 million in estimated regional economic benefits.

“By helping companies meet their renewable goals, it becomes very attractive to locate or expand in Mississippi,” added Johan Vanhee, Chief Commercial and Procurement Officer of Origis Energy. “We are pleased to partner with the TVA to use sustainability as an economic development tool, and what’s good for the environment is also good for business.”

RES is providing construction services to Origis for the portfolio, employing an estimated 300 people over the course of the three projects. Upon completion of the plants, Origis Energy Services will operate and maintain the portfolio, employing approximately 9 on-site jobs over the 35+ project life years. The utility-scale battery storage for each site is provided by Mitsubishi Power Americas. Roughly 1.5 million solar panel modules will be installed at the three sites, enough to power an estimated 126 000 homes.

