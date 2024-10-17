TWAICE and Element Materials Technology advance US battery development

TWAICE, the leading provider of battery analytics software, and Element Materials Technology, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, has announced a strategic partnership to advance battery testing and characterisation capabilities in the US market. This collaboration addresses the growing demand from US customers for domestic battery testing services and analytics.

The partnership with enables TWAICE to provide its US battery customers with timely, technical collaboration without the cost and delays associated with cross-border shipping. Since 2018, TWAICE battery simulation models have been supported by advanced testing conducted at the company’s headquarters in Munich, which has been ideal for European projects. With growing operations in the US, TWAICE is now bringing its battery testing and modelling capabilities closer to customers to ensure greater responsiveness to domestic applications.

“TWAICE is pleased to team up with Element and build on our European track record to address opportunities in North America,” said Dr Michael Baumann, TWAICE Co-CEO and Founder. “TWAICE evaluated several potential testing partners and were most impressed by the laboratory environment, technical staff, and customer success found at Element. This collaboration will eliminate costly and time-consuming overseas shipping and import regulations and offer a full-service local battery analytics resource.”

Adam Tocco, Senior Director, Mobility and Battery at Element, added “We’re excited to partner with TWAICE to bring its pioneering aging models and simulation software within easier reach of US customers through Element’s comprehensive testing data services. This partnership aligns with our commitment to driving innovation in the battery sector and will help R&D and engineering teams to accelerate their product development cycles.”

This partnership will strengthen TWAICE’s ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of the North American battery market. Battery developers can now send their cells to Element labs to generate comprehensive measurement data. TWAICE will then use this data to calibrate and validate its software models, offering customers insights into the electric, thermal, and ageing behaviour of their specific cell. This information can be used to answer highly specific questions about their battery performance and lifetime.

