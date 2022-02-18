Eelpower and Habitat Energy ink energy storage deal

Eelpower, a UK energy storage company, has signed a three-year battery optimisation agreement with Habitat Energy for two large battery storage projects which it is building as part of its 2021 joint venture arrangement with SUSI Partners, the Swiss infrastructure fund manager. The projects are set to enter commercial operation later this year.

The two projects, each 50 MW, are located at Fordtown near Aberdeen, Sotland, and Halesworth in Suffolk, England. Habitat will manage both schemes using Eelpower’s bespoke Eel Dispatch platform. Fordtown will provide grid services to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks and National Grid as they manage the increasing levels of offshore wind on their systems. Halesworth will support UKPN as the DNO deals with increasing levels of solar and wind on their network.

After four years of collaboration, this represents the first route-to-market agreement signed between Eelpower and Habitat, which since November 2021 is wholly owned by Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.

Mark Simon, Chief Executive of Eelpower said: “We have been close to the Habitat founders as they have pioneered the optimisation of UK battery storage trading while earning a first-class reputation for client service. We are delighted to be working with Habitat to maximise revenues in our landmark joint venture with SUSI Partners.”

Andrew Luers, CEO of Habitat Energy said: “It is great to be working with Eelpower, a company that we have followed and admired for some time. We look forward to integrating with the Eel Dispatch platform and collectively working to deliver market-leading results for Fordtown and Halesworth while providing flexibility to the GB power system as it continues toward Net Zero.”

The Eel Dispatch platform, developed with KrakenFlex provides dispatch, monitoring and reporting services.

