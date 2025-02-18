BYD Energy Storage sign contract for world’s largest grid-scale battery storage project

BYD Energy Storage and Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) have signed the world’s largest grid-scale energy storage projects contracts with a capacity of 12.5 GWh.

Combined with the previously delivered 2.6 GWh project, the total cooperation has amounted to 15.1 GWh of projects.

This cooperation is a stride towards advancing Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy industry and aligning with the goals set forth in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative. In response to the pressing global climate challenges, SEC has been steadfast in its commitment to reshaping Saudi Arabia's energy landscape and exploration in renewable energy, driven by ambitions to achieve its optimal energy mix of 50% of renewables by 2030.

The battery energy storage system (BESS) equipment in the projects will be installed at five sites in the country. BYD Energy Storage will supply new-generation MC Cube-T ESS that adopt its cell-to-system super-integrated technology, with a proportion of cell volume to system volume index exceeding 33%. These installations will integrate into Saudi Arabia's power transmission network, playing a role in addressing challenges posed by the rising number of renewable energy generation systems, ensuring stable power supply and meeting peak energy demands.

In 2008, the first pilot BESS system was delivered from BYD to the market to seek for the potential value of LFP-based BESS to be coupled in electricity network system. To date, BYD Energy Storage has delivered over 75 GWh of BESS equipment to 350 projects spanning more than 110 countries and regions worldwide. Their portfolio caters to various application scenarios across generation side, utility side, and consumption side, forming an industrial chain encompassing research, development, manufacturing, sales, and service. BYD Energy Storage was therefore equipped to supply an ultra-large-scale project exceeding 15.1 GWh.

This project will help to redefine the value and status of electrochemical energy storage in the global energy landscape. Taking this cooperation as a starting point, BYD Energy Storage will increase investment in technology research and development and join global partners in ushering in a new era of energy transition, encouraging the energy storage industry towards a clean and sustainable future.

