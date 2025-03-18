Clearway begins construction on grid-enhancing battery energy storage portfolio in Utah

Clearway Energy Group has closed financing and began construction on its Honeycomb portfolio, which comprises four battery energy storage systems (BESS) projects adjacent to an operating solar energy portfolio owned and operated by Clearway. Each 80 MW project will use four-hour Tesla batteries and collectively store up to 1280 MWh of dispatchable power.

“Clearway has been operating clean and reliable energy assets in Utah since 2008. We are proud to expand our presence and economic commitment in Utah with the Honeycomb portfolio, which will bring our total fleet in the state to 869 MW. The Honeycomb battery energy storage systems represent not only a major investment in grid stability in Utah, but also advances Utah’s goal of energy security for the state,” said Steve Ryder, Chief Financial Officer for Clearway. “We value our partnerships with our financial partners, PacifiCorp, and the Iron and Beaver County communities for their collective support in bringing reliable, dispatchable power to the region.”

“Utah has long been a leader in energy innovation, and the Honeycomb BESS portfolio is another step forward in delivering clean, reliable, and dispatchable power to our communities,” said U.S. Senator John Curtis (R-UT). “By expanding battery storage capacity right here in our state, Clearway Energy Group is driving solutions that strengthen both our economy and our environment.”

Honeycomb is contracted with PacifiCorp under a 20-year toll agreement that provides the utility with dispatchable, reliable power.

To finance the US$605 million portfolio, Clearway assembled a bank consortium consisting of KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., CoBank ACB, DNB Bank ASA, New York Branch, U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance (a U.S. Bank subsidiary), National Australia Bank Limited, Bank of America, National Association and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, New York Branch.

Clearway partnered with Rosendin on the project’s construction, which will create up to 50 above-prevailing-wage jobs. Approximately 15% of total worked hours will be fulfilled by apprentices.

“Beaver County continues to lead in renewable energy innovation, and the implementation of a BESS is a testament to that commitment,” added Jen Wakeland, Strategic Development Director in Beaver County. “By integrating advanced storage solutions, we maximise the value of our renewable energy resources, ensuring reliability, efficiency, and long-term sustainability for our community and beyond.”

Once operating, Honeycomb will contribute US$60 million in property and sales taxes to the local community over the life of the projects to support area schools, hospitals, and other public services.

The projects will reach commercial operations in 2026.

