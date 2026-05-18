Enervest acquires 300 MW battery energy storage project in New South Wales

Enervest has acquired the Northern Border Battery (NBB), a 300 MW large scale battery energy storage system (BESS) in advanced development, from a Sydney-based energy developer.

With Australia’s largest coal-fired power station, Eraring, set to close in April 2029 and more than 27 GW of grid scale storage projected to be required by 2030, the NBB will be critical infrastructure for safeguarding system reliability, flexibility, and security through the energy transition.

The project will be one of the first assets retained under Enervest Group’s own-and-operate model, further strengthening Enervest’s presence in Australia’s rapidly growing energy storage sector and complementing its existing portfolio of utility scale and sub-5 MW projects across the National Electricity Market.

Strategically located on the New South Wales-Queensland border, the NBB connects into the Dumaresq substation and holds development approval for a 300 MW BESS.

The project is currently advancing through the connection application process with Transgrid and Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

Early works have commenced with site access and public intersection upgrades completed.

Construction of the BESS facility is expected to commence in early 2028.

Enervest CEO, Ross Warby, commented: “The acquisition of the NBB represents a very significant milestone in Enervest’s long-term own-and-operate strategy and underscores our focus on attractive, high quality, investible projects that deliver lasting benefits. With a strong foundation established, we’re now delivering this project at pace to enhance grid resilience and support the next phase of the National Electricity Market as legacy generation exits the system. Community is at the heart of everything we do and we’re looking forward to listening to, and working closely with, Indigenous communities, local councils, and community groups to ensure the Enervest NBB delivers lasting social, economic, and cultural outcomes for the region.”

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