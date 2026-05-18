AFRY awarded detailed engineering contract by Moreau for 53 MWp solar project

AFRY has won a contract from Moreau for the detailed engineering of a utility scale solar power plant in Chile.

The project will feature a 53 Mwp solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in its first phase, with a second phase incorporating a battery energy storage system (BESS).

Moreau, an international engineering and construction company with extensive experience in energy infrastructure projects, is developing this solar PV facility in Chile. The project forms part of the company’s strategy to strengthen the country’s clean energy capacity and support the transition towards a more sustainable energy mix.

The San Camilo solar plant, located in the commune of Copiapó in the Atacama Region, will have an installed capacity of 53 MWp and represents the first phase of a larger renewable energy development. A second phase is planned to integrate additional solar capacity with a BESS, with the final capacity to be defined in later stages of the project.

Ckeyferman Fernández, Head of Engineering at Moreau Chile, commented: “Partnering with AFRY for the detailed engineering of this solar project enables us to leverage their strong experience in renewable energy projects across Latin America. Their multidisciplinary capabilities will support the efficient development of this project and its future expansion in renewable energy.”

AFRY is responsible for delivering the detailed engineering of the solar facility, bringing multidisciplinary expertise in renewable energy, electrical, mechanical, and civil engineering. The project contributes to high technical standards, construction efficiency, and compliance with international best practices and local regulatory requirements, supporting the expansion of renewable energy generation in Chile.

Jorge Saavedra, Group Leader of Renewable Energy for AFRY Chile, added: “We are proud to be part of this solar project with Moreau. By delivering detailed engineering, AFRY contributes to the expansion of renewable energy generation and the energy transition in Chile.”

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